17 May 2022

Malaysia has been ranked the eighth most dangerous country to drive in out of 53 countries in 2022, according to data from Zutobi, an international driver’s education company. With a safety driving score of 5.63 out of 10, Malaysia improved upon its previous score of 5.6 that placed it seventh in 2021 (56 countries were listed then).

As for others on the list, countries that were ranked as being more dangerous to drive in than Malaysia include Bosnia and Herzegovina (seventh), Croatia (sixth), India (fifth), Argentina (fourth), the US (third), Thailand (second) and South Africa (first).

On the other end of the spectrum, the country that was named the safest to drive in was Norway, followed by Iceland, Estonia, Japan, Moldova, Hungary, Israel, Sweden, the Czech Republic, while Switzerland rounded up the top ten.

Norway had the least amount of road traffic related deaths per 100,000 people at just two, while Malaysia was the second highest at 22.5 behind Thailand at 32.3. It added that Japan, France, the Czech Republic and Germany had highest seatbelt wearing rate at 98% compared to Malaysia’s 73.8% – Bolivia is estimated to have the lowest at just 3.5%.

The study also stated that despite Malaysia having the most relaxed legal limit when it comes to blood alcohol concentration at 0.08% – shared with the United Kingdom, United States and Guyana – it had the lowest amount of alcohol-related road traffic deaths at just 0.1%.

By comparison, South Africa had the highest alcohol-related road traffic death rate at 57.5%, followed by Ireland (38.5%), Cuba (33.3%), Slovenia (32%), Costa Rica (31.2%), Canada (29.6%), Portugal (29.2%), the US and France (29%) and New Zealand (27%).

Zutobi’s methodology for its study involved analysing each country based on five factors: estimated road traffic death rate, maximum highway speed limit, seatbelt wearing rate, road traffic deaths attributed to alcohol and the BAC limit for drivers. Each country was given a normalised score out of ten for each factor, and an average score was calculated across all five factors.