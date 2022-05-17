The Perak state government has approved the construction of a 64-km highway from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, which will bypass the 800-metre Menora Tunnel on the North-South Expressway, as reported by Bernama.
According to Perak menteri besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamand, the new route would be slightly longer, but it would take users less time to travel as it avoids the hilly Keledang Range. More importantly, the project is said reduce the number of road accidents, which the Menora Tunnel has gained a bad reputation for.
“The state government supports the proposal as it is under private finance initiative and would not be using government funds,” said Saarani, although he did not name the firm responsible for the project.
“In one year, the company has succeeded in meeting the public works department (JKR) and the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) for further discussions. The company has received approval from the government since April and would take two years to obtain a financier and for land acquisition,” he added.
FMT reported that checks show a project for the West Ipoh Span Expressway being financed entirely by East Coast Road Sdn Bhd. The RM5.75 billion toll highway will be a dual three-lane carriageway with a dedicated motorcycle lane. It will also have three interchanges, at Gopeng, Siputeh and Kuala Kangsar, as well as four rest and service areas.
Comments
no use building new roads but rakyat mentality still the same.
Another boo boo from the ever blundering BN UMNO govt. The Menora Tunnel is alr a bypass, and now the local akal pendek clan is building another bypass to bypass an existing bypass. This country has no future, being ruled by this geng of plundering 1Mdb crooks. Say NO to BN UMNO,
And you want to give those involve in the penang tunnel opportunity to lead the govt again? Hell no. They are even worst. Look at the flooded bukit kukus elevated highway and the recently flooded with seawater esplanade. Both in penang. We are not blind.
more highways? at the expense of more forests. bravo.
(I foresee this comment getting disliked bomb)
We already have roads connecting states together
Now I much rather invest the money allocated to this project to build more walkable, more livable towns within states