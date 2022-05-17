In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 May 2022 6:05 pm / 5 comments

The Perak state government has approved the construction of a 64-km highway from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, which will bypass the 800-metre Menora Tunnel on the North-South Expressway, as reported by Bernama.

According to Perak menteri besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamand, the new route would be slightly longer, but it would take users less time to travel as it avoids the hilly Keledang Range. More importantly, the project is said reduce the number of road accidents, which the Menora Tunnel has gained a bad reputation for.

“The state government supports the proposal as it is under private finance initiative and would not be using government funds,” said Saarani, although he did not name the firm responsible for the project.

“In one year, the company has succeeded in meeting the public works department (JKR) and the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) for further discussions. The company has received approval from the government since April and would take two years to obtain a financier and for land acquisition,” he added.

FMT reported that checks show a project for the West Ipoh Span Expressway being financed entirely by East Coast Road Sdn Bhd. The RM5.75 billion toll highway will be a dual three-lane carriageway with a dedicated motorcycle lane. It will also have three interchanges, at Gopeng, Siputeh and Kuala Kangsar, as well as four rest and service areas.