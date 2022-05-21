A target fuel mechanism will be implemented soon, as the government cannot continue to pay for a blanket subsidy due to a sharp jump in fuel pricing.
The government’s total fuel subsidy bill is currently expected to be RM28 billion for the whole of 2022, a sharp rise from the RM11 billion in 2021.
This was revealed by MITI Senior Minister Azmin Ali during a press conference in the US today, where he is currently on a Trade and Investment Promotion Mission.
We have been hearing this messaging for quite some time now. Finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Malaysia’s T20 group use up more than half of the fuel subsidy bill. So that’s 20% of the people using more than 50% of the subsidies. So I suppose the idea is to stop this 20% from using the subsidies, saving the government 50% of its subsidy bill every year?
The question is how will the target subsidies be implemented? The government has proposed various ways in the past. In 2008, the government decided to issue a one off fuel subsidy of RM625. It was paid when you renew your road tax. The fuel subsidy was per vehicle, up to a maximum of 5, and for cars it had to have an engine cc of 2,000 and below.
In 2014, there was another plan where those earning below RM5k per month would receive full subsidy, while those earning between RM5k and RM10k would only get partial subsidy. No subsidised fuel for those earning five figures a month. This plan never went through.
But that was the past. Thanks to the pandemic, the government of the day is now used to crunching the data it has and paying out subsidies based on what it knows about how much each rakyat earns.
The simplest way to pay out fuel subsidies would be to sell it at market price at the pumps and pay out subsidies the same way cash aid such as Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and Bantuan Khas COVID-19 have been paid out in the past. If you think you qualify but somehow were excluded in the automatic eligibility process, there are ways to appeal.
How do you think the targeted fuel subsidy scheme should be implemented?
Comments
20% of the people using more than 50% of the subsidies.
What is the logic? Hahaha.
Maybe the T20 should travel less, stay at home for the weekend.
Bcuz the T20 don’t want pay expensive petrol for makan minyak vehicles.
Finally, 50% economy further impacted.
If T20 travel less, enjoy lifestyle @ home.
Retails affected, how to pay for RM1500 min worker salary?
Scrap fuel subsidies, remove AP’s and high taxes for car’s. If the government can complain about fuel subsidies, we also can complain about high car taxes.
1. Find the politician/family member have yet to pay tax.
2. Increase the Car tax gradually base on the car price above 200k
3. All minister get a pay cut.
T20 each parent Ave. only RM5.5k, 1 household start from RM10.9k per 2019 DOSM.
T10 each parent Ave. only RM7.5k, 1 household start from RM15.0k per 2019 DOSM.
In fact, there are not much individual from Household malaysian earning > 5 figure /RM 10,000.
Why all the fuss?
Finding idea to get fund for new operation team to enforce and control?