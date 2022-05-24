In Cars, Honda / By Paul Tan / 24 May 2022 10:51 pm / 0 comments

Honda has released teaser images of the upcoming sixth generation Honda CR-V. Seen here is a dark blue specimen with Hybrid badging below the CR-V logo.

Of course, the 2023 Honda CR-V has already been leaked in its entirety, but these teaser images offer some new details such as details on how the light bars in the tail lamps light up.

These teaser pix were released by American Honda Motor Co, so they are of the US market model. American Honda says the new CR-V will feature a more advanced and capable hybrid system for a sportier driving experience.

The current generation US market CR-V Hybrid uses an i-MMD hybrid system built around a 2.0 litre normally aspirated engine, where the engine is used as a generator to power electric motors.

A more advanced and capable hybrid system might mean a plug-in hybrid version with a larger battery for increased zero emissions driving capabilities. Note that the outgoing fifth gen CR-V already has plug-in variant with an all electric range of 65 km WLTP thanks to its 17 kWh battery, but it’s China only.

It would make sense for Honda to expand the plug-in offering beyond just the Chinese market, and this would help the US market sixth gen CR-V compete better against the plug-in capable Toyota RAV4 Prime hybrid.

Design cues include a more upright front end, slim headlights that extend beyond the bonnet shutline, a large hexagonal grille and L-shaped front bumper corners.

At the back, L-shaped tail lights continue the depiction as seen on the current fifth-gen, but the leading edges have a less pronounced protrusion viewed dead on centre, and the tailgate section of the unit is slimmer, offering the entire assembly a tauter – and Volvo-esque – look.

What do you think of how the 2023 Honda CR-V is shaping out to be?