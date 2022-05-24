In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 May 2022 8:41 am / 0 comments

Just missing a podium place is Malaysia’s Syarifuddin Azman, better known to motorcycle racing fans as Damok. During the weekend’s race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, Damok finished fourth in Race 2, behind eventual race winner Jose Antonio Rueda and second and third place finishers Filippo Farioli and David Salvador.

Riding for SIC Racing in the FIM Junior GP class on a single-cylinder Honda NSF250R, Damok finished Race 1 in seventh place, saying there were many complications in the race. “I almost crashed a couple of times but I managed to finish the race in P7,” said Damok, post race.

Race 2 saw the 21-year old from Puchong, Selangor in the lead group fighting for points. “There were a couple of crashes in front of me that slowed me down as well as my teammate Facundo (Llambias). I was lucky to be able to dodge his bike when he crashes. I pray for him to get better as soon as possible,” Damok said.

Despite the heat and almost crashing out in the process, Damok managed to catch the lead group but had to settle for fourth place, finishing just 0.615 of a second behind eventual race winner Rueda. With two races in the 2022 Junior GP calendar thus far, Syarifuddin now sits in eight place in the championship standing with 22 points.