25 May 2022

JPJ has announced that DEK and JVJ are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JVJ’, and it will be open for tender tomorrow, May 26. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 30. As usual, the results will be out the following day, May 31. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Kelantan series ‘DEK’. The bidding period starts June 9 and will close at 10pm on June 13. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

JVJ would be nice visually, and if you can read this, you’re too DEK 47. Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.