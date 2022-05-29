MaxTag has launched a new USB-powered SmartTAG device called the MaxTag PSE. It is currently available for purchase on their Shopee Mall store.
Instead of using a 9V battery, it is powered by a USB cable. Having their SmartTAG device powered by USB could be a useful feature for someone who does not want to bother with replacing 9V batteries and making sure they sit properly in the battery compartment.
It is currently possible for SmartTAG users to power their devices with a USB cable through the user of a 9V battery terminal to 5V USB converter cable, but the new MaxTag PSE makes for a cleaner solution if you don’t already have a SmartTAG device.
Of course, this method means there is a cable in the way, which some might not like. The alternative is to use a USB rechargeable 9V battery instead of a normal 9V battery.
If you’re interested in getting any of the devices mentioned above, you can head to any of the links below.
LINK: MaxTag PSE USB-powered SmartTAG
LINK: MaxTax normal SmartTAG
LINK: Beston USB-rechargable 9V battery
LINK: 9V terminal to 5V USB converter
Comments
Why pay Rm90 for an outdated device that spoils easily when I could just pay Rm35 for an RFID tag?
go ahead and get stuck at that sole rfid lane hahahah
The cable looks too short.
If it’s long still can find way to be hidden like those Dash Cam Wire.
But now, finally –
It’s a dangling wire.
#Safety Hazard in Car