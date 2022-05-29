In Local News / By Paul Tan / 29 May 2022 4:28 pm / 3 comments

MaxTag has launched a new USB-powered SmartTAG device called the MaxTag PSE. It is currently available for purchase on their Shopee Mall store.

Instead of using a 9V battery, it is powered by a USB cable. Having their SmartTAG device powered by USB could be a useful feature for someone who does not want to bother with replacing 9V batteries and making sure they sit properly in the battery compartment.

It is currently possible for SmartTAG users to power their devices with a USB cable through the user of a 9V battery terminal to 5V USB converter cable, but the new MaxTag PSE makes for a cleaner solution if you don’t already have a SmartTAG device.

Of course, this method means there is a cable in the way, which some might not like. The alternative is to use a USB rechargeable 9V battery instead of a normal 9V battery.

If you’re interested in getting any of the devices mentioned above, you can head to any of the links below.

LINK: MaxTag PSE USB-powered SmartTAG

LINK: MaxTax normal SmartTAG

LINK: Beston USB-rechargable 9V battery

LINK: 9V terminal to 5V USB converter