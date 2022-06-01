In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2022 6:07 pm / 0 comments

2023 Triumph 900 Rally Pro Sandstorm

Released this year for the 2023 model year, the 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT/GT Pro and Rally/Rally Pro, and Tiger 850 Sport adventure-tourers get new colour options. For Malaysia, only the 2022 Tiger 900 GT Pro is available at RM82,900, while the Tiger 900 Rally Pro is tagged RM85,900 with the Tiger 850 Sport retailing at RM59,900, along with the Tiger 660 Sport at RM49,900.

The Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro get a new Caspian Blue/Matt Graphite colour scheme, with the Pure White and Sapphire Black colour options carried over. For the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro, Sandstorm is available for 2023, alongside existing colour schemes of Matt Khaki Green and Pure White.

2023 Triumph 900 GT Pro Caspian Blue

Meanwhile, the entry level adventure-tourer in Triumph’s range, the Tiger 850 Sport, gets a Graphite and Baja Orange paint option, joining the existing catalogue colours of Caspian Blue and Diablo Red. The colour update for the Triumph adventure-tourers follows the recent launch of new colour schemes for its street/sportsbike line up.

Carrying Hinckley’s inline-triple displacing 888 cc, the Tiger 900 gets 93.9 hp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The Tiger GT Pro gets Marzocchi manually-adjustable 45 mm diameter upside-down forks with Marzocchi rear monoshock electronically adjustable for preload and rebound damping.

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Baja Orange

Standing taller to the round, the Tiger Rally Pro comes with Showa fully-adjustable 45 mm upside-down forks with 240 mm of travel while the rear gets a Showa preload and rebound adjustable monoshock with 230 mm travel. Seat height on the Tiger GT Pro is adjustable between 810 mm and 830 mm while the Rally Pro gets between 850 mm and 870 mm.

As for the Tiger 850 Sport, its 888 cc inline three-cylinder is tuned to produce 84 hp at 8,500 rpm with 82 Nm of torque available at 6,500 rpm. Front suspension is done with non-adjustable 45 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down forks with a Marzocchi monshock at the back with manual preload adjustment.

GALLERY: 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro