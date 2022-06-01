Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) has announced that all new Peugeot vehicles sold in Malaysia will now come with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance (including labour, parts and lubricants) with immediate effect.
This is an improvement from the previous aftersales package that came with Peugeot models, which included a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and only three years, 60,000 km of free maintenance. The update also matches what Bermaz Motor provides with Mazda models registered from January 1, 2019.
BAASB is the official distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia and currently sells three models, namely the 3008, 5008 and 2008. According to the company, the upgraded aftersales package serves to provide customers with peace of mind experience.
Comments
Bermaz is surely way better than the lazy non productive, mediocre Naza of old rejim kronies. Dare to Change for a better Malaysia!
Bro, how about you buy 1 or 2 to support Bermaz, air liur semua org boleh
Naza was terrible, but Bermaz is even worse! Ii now because I have delt with them
a good business strategy
COO is same old guy from Naza what?
Well done , please release the 508
Still a Peugeot … haha. Good luck!
good move by bermaz, but please ensure that parts are available, these peugeots wont be as reliable as your mazdas
What about Peugeot 2008 owners that bought the car since February this year ? Unfair for us, only 3 years free service.
Then what about those that bought few months prior to this update? Kena sidai or what?
Tough luck, bermaz are not bothered once you have paid for the car
Please don’t waste your time with Bermaz! They are even worse than Naza! Their 5 year warranty is worthless! There are so many terms and conditions, you basically have to be a lawyer to understand it! Even if you are slightly late once, you warranty will be void. I was late in servicing about a month (mileage still within the stipulated range) and I wanted to make a claim for the Aircon 2 or 3 years later, but they refused bcos I was late once! I asked them what has that got to do with the Aircon system, they just said it was company policy. They are only interested in selling cars, not providing support.
Who cares about Peugeot anyway. Can give lifetime free service for all I care.
Non owner no need to tell nonsense here. I am owner of 308THP. Waiting for 508 since it launched globally until it becomes old model. Now, waiting for 308PHEV. Noticed 308 under trsting here but not sure when to bring in and spec to bring in.
I used to spent a lot for car maintenance but now spend a little because managed to find a good workshop. Shared my case here, a group of people keep recommending a shop in kota damansara. I sent there, asked me changed turbo engine at rm4500. I went to current workshop, changed other part, can not remember the part name, guess what, cost me only rm900 to settle the problem!
I skipped my last major service at Naza last time due to not happy with their service. End up I changed many parts which was supposed to change earlier according to the sifu. But Naza just kept quiet and I guessed they would not change those parts even I went for last warranty service.
I will definitely buy Peugeot again. You can not get the fun of driving from Japanese cars. Other conti cars are just so expensive. Closer price brands are VW and Ford but they are even worse according to my sister for fiesta and a few of mu friend for golf.
Oh ya, some of you may say no resales value. Congratulate to them. When I am enjoying to own a new car, they start thinking to sell their new car. I just lost a few hundreds every months for a few yrs ownership to compensate the low resale value but I am enjoying driving the car everyday rather thsn force me driving a boring japanese car everydayn