In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2022 6:15 pm

Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) has announced that all new Peugeot vehicles sold in Malaysia will now come with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance (including labour, parts and lubricants) with immediate effect.

This is an improvement from the previous aftersales package that came with Peugeot models, which included a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and only three years, 60,000 km of free maintenance. The update also matches what Bermaz Motor provides with Mazda models registered from January 1, 2019.

BAASB is the official distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia and currently sells three models, namely the 3008, 5008 and 2008. According to the company, the upgraded aftersales package serves to provide customers with peace of mind experience.