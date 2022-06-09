In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 June 2022 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Dialling up the aggression factor is the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4SP, launched in Malaysia at a price of RM239,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. For comparison, the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4S is priced at RM149,900 in Malaysia and comes with Ohlins front and rear electric suspension.

Differentiating the V4SP from the standard model Streetfighter V4S is the use of a matte charcoal black and silver livery, used by Ducati on its MotoGP and WSBK Winter Test bikes. Setting the Streetfighter V4SP further apart from its brethren is the liberal use of carbon-fibre components including the front fender, biplane wings, heel guard as well as the clutch protector.

As can be expected from an ‘SP’ model from Ducati, the Streetfighter V4SP comes with Ohlins electronic suspension as standard equipment. The V4SP is fitted with Ohlins NIX30 upside-down front forks and matching Ohlins TTX36 rear monoshock, both of which are fully-adjustable electronically, as well as an Ohlins electronic steering damper.

In the engine room, Ducati’s 1,103 cc Stradale V-four engine delivers 208 hp at 12,750 rpm with 123 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm. A six-speed gearbox with Ducati quickshifter deliver the power and what sets the Streefighter V4SP apart from the ‘S” version is the fitment of an STM-EVO SBK dry slipper clutch.

Brembo’s top-of-the-line road going brakes, Stylema R four-piston callipers, are fitted, clamping 330 mm semi-floating discs on the front wheel, and two-piston calliper and 245 mm brake disc at the back, with Ducati’s Corner ABS EVO as standard. Weighing in at 201 kg wet, the Streetfoighter V4SP carries 16-litres of fuel in the tank, with seat height set at 845 mm.

For Malaysia, and several other South-East Asian countries, the Streetfighter V4SP comes standard with forged magnesium Marchesini wheels. Should the customer prefer carbon-fibre wheels fitted, this will be an approximately RM50,000 option, available from Ducati Malaysia.