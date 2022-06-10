Economy minister Mustapa Mohamed recently said in an interview with Bloomberg that the Malaysian government has begun work on replacing the current blanket fuel subsidy scheme with a more targeted approach. This is in light of rising government spending to deal with higher living costs faced by the rakyat.
“The target is to ensure that those who need subsidies, will get the subsidies. The sooner it is done, of course, it will relieve pressure on the government’s budget,” Mustapa said in the interview. A targeted subsidy will also apply to non-mobility essentials like cooking oil, the report stated.
Last Friday (June 3), the finance ministry said in a pre-budget statement that the government’s expenditure is expected to increase significantly by about RM30 billion due to unanticipated subsidies for fuel, cooking oil, chicken and eggs as well as a flood relief. More recently, on June 6, prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the total subsidy bill this year could exceed RM71 billion.
As for the how much the government is forking out to subsidise fuel, it was previously reported that the total bill is expected to hit RM28 billion for the whole of 2022, more than double the RM11 billion recorded in 2021. As per the latest fuel price update issued on Wednesday, RON 95 petrol and Euro 5 B10 remain capped at their ceiling prices of RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively, while RON 97 petrol hit a new record high of RM4.72 per litre.
Mustapa’s comments to Bloomberg reaffirms what he said back in April this year, although there’s still no indication when a targeted subsidy scheme will be implemented or how it will be done. We posed some possibilities in another post that touched upon international trade and industry minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s statement where he said, “those with a BMW cannot receive the same subsidies as those with Kancil.”
Given what we’ve heard from the government so far, a targeted fuel subsidy scheme is the (very near) future for Malaysia. Barring any backtracking, what do you think is the best method to implement such a scheme? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments
Will see another round of inflation after this..MYR feels like toilet paper
Simple jer….
(1)Individual with maximum 1-active car and 1-active motorcycle
(2a)Individual that owns any NEW car that classified BUDGET category (less than 60K) – Axia/ Bezza/ Myvi/ Saga/ Iriz/ Persona etc.
(2b)Individual that owns any motorcycle that classified BUDGET category (less than 15K)
(2c)Individual that owns any 2ND-hand car aged 4-12 years old that classified ECONOMY category – Ativa/ Almera/ City/ Vios etc.
(2d)Individual that owns any 2ND-hand motorcycle aged 4-12 years old that classified ECONOMY category – below 150cc
(3)JPJ system CHECKS insurance renewal
(4)Individual entitled get FUEL-PIN from JPJ
(5)Individual entitled get RON95 200L/mth subsidy
Getting real now. T20 who kena bullied left right centre should go out rally d.
Targeted subsidy might be moot when DAP takes over and decrees that cars will be expensip for all except their members, T20, & cronies. The B40 & M40 would have no use for subsidised petrol when they have nothing to use with, perhaps bring back home to light kerosene lamps since electricity might be expensip for them later on. Kesian…
Another awaken ministry Malaysia, Maju Malaysia,
Admit mistake, rapid adapt and implement good change.
No more giving free fish to ppl who got leg, hand, brain,
Plenty Job > RM 1500, min mandatory salary.
Targeted subsidy, not bully RM5.5k gross salary/parent T20 by the richy T01 too.
But the impact is definitely there,
Gomen must show oppurtunity where to fish, how to fish…
Not spoon feeding..
The best way is to remove subsidies but raise minimum wage to rm10k per month…
Good job.
They have all the data… Subsidy should be given to Malaysian only, give subsidy via mykad…. Sort or monthly subsidy according to data from lhdn…. Use more than quota should pay normal price without subsidy…
Disagree, we have paid a hefty price for the car and that makes us 2nd most expensive in the world to own a car. This tells the subsidy does not come cheaply and yet you wanna remove from us?