In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 10 June 2022 6:33 pm / 1 comment

After making its debut in Singapore with the Model 3, Tesla has now put the Model Y on sale in the island republic. Our southern neighbours get the popular electric SUV in rear-wheel-drive base and all-wheel-drive Performance variants, with deliveries starting at the end of the year.

Pricing starts at S$142,271 (RM453,500) for the entry-level version and rises to S$189,995 (RM605,600) for the Performance. The AWD Long Range, which has replaced the base model in most global markets, is currently not offered in Singapore.

According to CarBuyer, these figures do not include the mandatory Certificate of Entitlement (COE). Take the latest COE prices – which breached the S$100,000 (RM318,700) mark for the first time in nearly 30 years – into account and you’re looking at a sum total of over S$240,000 (RM765,000) and around S$290,000 (RM924,400) respectively. Ouch.

For that, you get a range of 455 km on the WLTP cycle for the base model and 514 km for the dual-motor Performance. Tesla doesn’t list a battery size for its vehicles, but the capacities are estimated to be 62.3 kWh and 82.8 kWh respectively, Australian portal Drive reported.

Also not quoted are the power outputs, although data submitted to the Australian government listed figures of 220 kW (299 PS) for the base variant and 393 kW (534 PS) for the Performance. The crossover showed up on Tesla’s Australian online store around the same time as Singapore’s, suggesting that the cars for the latter market were homologated for the former.

In any case, the Model Y is able to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 217 km/h, whereas the Performance completes the century sprint in 3.7 seconds on its way to a top whack of 250 km/h.

The Singaporean model is available with several colour, wheel and upholstery options to push the price up even further, plus a “Full Self Driving” package that costs a cool S$11,500 (RM36,700), although you’d do well not to test the system in Malaysia. However, you can’t get the two rear jump seats – which give the car occasional seven-seat capability – that are offered in other markets.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y grey import in Malaysia