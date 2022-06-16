In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 June 2022 3:16 pm / 0 comments

2022 Yamaha MT-09 Cyan Storm

Getting colour updates this year is the 2022 Yamaha MT-09, with recommended retail pricing remaining the same as the 2021 model year at RM54,998. New colour options for the MT-09 are Tech Black and Cyan Storm, replacing last year’s selection of Icon Blue and Storm Fluo.

No other changes for the MT-09, with power coming from a Crossplane 3 inline-triple displacing 889 cc. Power for the MT-09 is claimed to be 117.3 hp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm with a six-speed assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox siding power to the rear wheel via chain while and up-and-down quickshifter is standard.

Similarly, suspension stays the same, substantially upgraded from the previous generation MT-09, with adjustable upside-down forks, 41 mm in diameter, while the adjustable monoshock has revised settings along with a revised linkage to improve suspension performance. Braking is done with a radial master cylinder activating twin radial-mount brake callipers clamping 298 mm brake discs in front, and a single hydraulic 245 mm diameter disc at the back.

2022 Yamaha MT-09 Tech Black

Inside the cockpit, a 3.5-inch, full-colour TFT-LCD screen, including variable colour bar graph tachometer, displays all the necessary information while full LED lighting is used throughout, including the single LED projector headlight. Overall weight for the MT-09 is listed as 189 kg, the previous version of the MT-09 coming in at 193 kg.

14-litres of fuel is carried in the MT-09s tank, while seat height is set at 825 mm. Stocks of the colour updated MT-09 are available in all Yamaha Malaysia dealers showrooms immediately and every MT-09 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.