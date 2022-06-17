In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2022 4:37 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that AMM will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMM’, and it will be open for tender on June 19. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on June 23. As usual, the results will be out the following day, June 24. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon (congrats on meeting the SST deadline, just) and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Anyone buying a car for their AMM4?