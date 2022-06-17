A motorist was issued a saman by the road transport department (JPJ) recently for modifying his Perodua Kelisa to look like a Daihatsu Mira Gino, Utusan reports.
The 30-year-old vehicle owner was stopped along Jalan Sultan Idris Shah during an operation organised by JPJ Perak in conjunction with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Immigration Department and National Anti-Drug Agency on Wednesday (June 15, 2022). He was also served a notice to inspect for the offence and instructed to revert his Kelisa back to its original identity to prevent being issued a notice of failure to inspect the vehicle.
As we reported previously, changing a vehicle’s identity without permission is an offence, even if it’s just swapping badges. This is because every vehicle registered in Malaysia must be approved during the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) process before they can be driven on the road.
The VTA process locks in several criteria that makes up a vehicle’s identity, including the manufacturer, model type, design and others, all of which cannot be modified to any whim and fancy. So, swapping out body panels to make your Kelisa look like a Mira Gino doesn’t sit well with the JPJ, nor is putting a Mitsubishi badge on your Proton Inspira.
During the 2.5-hour operation, 312 vehicles were inspected, and 121 vehicle owners had action taken against them for various offences (invalid driving licences, illegal vehicle modifications, etc.), with 205 notices issued under the Road Transport Act 1987 and technical offences under the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Licensing) Rules 1959.
Comments
If really want to take action, they can spend months or years at PPR/Flat alone looking for them.
Please fine those fake M, AMG, R, GR etc badges as well, especially the Civic type “R”.
the authorities suka suka ada angin do this kinda thing. Tuan, banyak proton inspira tukar logo Mitsubishi !!!!
Myvi put daihatsu … BOLEH?
And what about those workshops advertising conversion from Alphard to Lexus LM in broad daylight, is this considered illegal?
Should just confiscated and crush the car
Amazing… based on this, more than 30% of drivers on the road had various offences.
Apply this to the total active vehicles, some 6 million on the road could have various offences too!
Haha nice one …. have seen Vios, Camry and Alphard with Lexus badge, jokers
If you can’t afford one don’t fake it…..
How about those Lexus badged myvis and alphards?
JPJ pilih bulu=sebab tiap hari masih nampak di jalan raya. Inspira->Lancer pun tak tangkap pun. 20yrs old Toyota Corolla/AE all modidy kaw-kaw sampai tahap tak tau apa model kereta pun tak tangkap pun. Lampu tukar terang-terang sampai impact opposite driver vision tak nampak pun tak tangkap pun. lampu tukar kuning-putih pun tak tangkap pun. Bus di kilang kilang area keluar ASAP HITAM OCTOPUS pun tak tangkap pun. LORRY di construction area dan OTR keluar ASAP HITAM OCTOPUS pun tak tangkap pun.
Perodua cars should be banned from public roads
I want to repeat
VTA process only concerns the Manufacturer of the vehicle. VTA rules are not applicable to the owner, as they did not design/manufacture the cars.
JPJ has used the VTA excuse illegally against owners when road transport act allows onwers to customize their cars.
As long as the vehicle is not modified excessively (like a wira changed into a Ferrari), minor differences that belongs to the same type should be allowed. For example there is very little differences between Toyota Rush and Perodua Aruz and swapping parts between them should not be illegal.
In the past Perodua even sold a Kenari with exterior 100% same as Japan spec Move. It is called Kenari RS. So would that be illegal too?
Cannot understand whay change look, bumper, logo, not modify chassis, not cheat buyer big issue . . PATI bangla hit & run small issue …