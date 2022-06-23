In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 June 2022 4:54 pm / 5 comments

Have you seen them? Rapid KL has deployed an army of ‘Duta Rel’ or rail ambassadors to provide hospitality services to commuters during peak hours.

The 1,218-strong Duta Rel contingent started its mission on May 17, and have been at 19 stations to share the latest updates regarding products, services and the rail/bus network to commuters. They also render help and note down feedback, complaints and suggestions.

On the LRT Ampang Line, the ambassadors can be found at Masjid Jamek, Hang Tuah, Plaza Rakyat, Bandaraya and Maluri stations. On the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, you can find them at KL Sentral, Pasar Seni, Wangsa Maju, KLCC and Subang Jaya stations. The personnel also serve the MRT Kajang Line, at Bukit Bintang, Maluri, Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni and Cochrane stations. They are also at four KL Monorail halts.

While venting, bear in mind that these frontliners aren’t directly responsible for whatever problem with the train service that you just faced, so go easy on them as you make your point. I truly hope they are decently compensated!