In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 27 June 2022 5:30 pm / 1 comment

It looks like Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) is gearing up to reinforce its AMG line-up, as the company has teased not one but two models on its social media pages.

On Facebook, we find a silhouette of what looks like the V177 A 35 4Matic Sedan, which initially arrived as a fully-imported (CBU) model back in September 2019. The performance compact sedan will likely be reintroduced as a locally-assembled (CKD) model this year, with a previous dealer posting (now taken down) hinting at such back in May this year.

The current, non-AMG A-Class variants, namely the A 200 Progressive Line and A 250 AMG Line, are already CKD offerings as of October last year, with both recently being revised for the 2022 model year. The A 35 is visually differentiated from them by its twin-louvre grille (the non-AMG variants have a single louvre instead) and increased performance.

The latter is a result of its M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that supplies 306 PS (302 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a seven-speed AMG Speedshift 7G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system, which allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds.

The A 35 is currently unlisted on MBM’s official website, but prior to its removal, the CBU version was priced at RM336,278 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the SST exemption. In CKD form, we expect the price tag to drop closer to the RM300,000 mark. Perhaps RM306k for 306PS?

Meanwhile on Instagram, MBM posted an image of an SUV, which, based on the design of the DRL graphic, points towards the GLA. The Panamericana grille is an indicator that this is the H247 GLA 35 4Matic, which made its global debut in December 2019.

Like the A-Class Sedan, the current GLA range is also CKD and consists of two variants, including the GLA 200 Progressive Line and GLA 250 AMG Line (both were also updated recently). The GLA 35 will be the newcomer to the line-up, although it’s uncertain if it will arrive as a CKD model seeing how it was never even offered here in the first place, even as a CBU. MBM has offered AMG versions of its sedan and SUV models that are CKD in the past, so there’s a high possibility that it will happen for the GLA 35.

In terms of mechanicals, the GLA 35 shares the same M260 engine and AMG Performance 4Matic system with the A 35, although the transmission is an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G DCT dual-clutch transmission. It’s slightly slower in the century sprint too, taking 5.1 seconds.

The Panamericana grille is also fitted to the GLA 45, which is another model that hasn’t made it to our shores. We’re still leaning towards the performance SUV teased being the GLA 35 for now, as the vehicle depicted in the image lacks a rear wing. With the GLA 45, the rear wing is part of the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which was specified for previous iterations of the X156 GLA 45 launched in Malaysia, and it’s not likely MBM will exclude it if it does plan to launch the latest GLA 45.

In any case, we’ll have to wait for the company to provide more details, but are you looking forward to potentially more affordable AMG models in Malaysia? Which one is more appealing? The A 35 or GLA 35?

