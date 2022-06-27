JPJ has announced that BRA will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.
Selangor’s latest running number series is ‘BRA’, and it will be open for tender on June 29, which is this Wednesday. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 3. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 4. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.
New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.
Finally, a BRA sale that’s open to everyone – who’s going?
