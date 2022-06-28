In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 June 2022 2:41 pm / 2 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has revealed that from January to May this year, 55,000 vehicle owners have been hauled up for allowing individuals without a driver’s licence to drive their vehicles, Bernama reports.

According to JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli, most of the offences involved family members, specifically parents who allowed their children, including minors, to drive their vehicle without a driving licence.

He said that vehicle owners gave various excuses for doing so, despite many knowing that such an action was wrong in the eyes of the law. He added that based on the department’s observations and analysis, there has been no change in attitude from vehicle owners over past few years, with many continuing to adopt a lackadaisical view of the matter.

Statistics from the last four years cemented his point. “This is evident from the total of 347,300 vehicle owners found to have allowed individuals without a licence to drive their vehicles from January 2019 to May this year,” he said at an event last week.

Aedy Fadly urged the public to take the matter seriously as those who committed such an offence can be prosecuted under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment of up to three months or both. “Besides that, RTD can also seize their vehicles under Section 64(1) of the same act,” he added.