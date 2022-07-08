In Bikes, International Bike News, TVS Motors / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 July 2022 5:24 pm / 0 comments

A new roadster neo retro from TVS Motors India, the classically styled 2022 TVS Ronin. Coming with an all new frame, this new motorcycle platform from TVS leads the way towards other future models such as a cafe racer or scrambler.

Motive power for the Ronin comes from a four-stroke, 225.9 cc, single-cylinder SOHC engine fed by EFI. Mated to a five-speed slipper clutch equipped gearbox, the Ronin is claimed to produce 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm and 19.92 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm.

All the necessary functions and information is displayed on a round LCD digital screen. The display includes a gear position indicator, tachometer, speedometer, fuel level, range and distance to empty, as well as a clock.

Bluetooth connectivity is provided to the rider’s smartphone and gives call and message notification, voice assist as well as navigation. The rider can choose between two available ABS modes, Rain or Urban.

Suspension is done with 41 mm upside-down forks, with preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Fitted with 17-inch wheels wearing 110/70 and 130/70 rubber, the Ronin carries a 300 mm brake disc in front and 240 mm disc at the back.

Overall weight on the Ronin is listed as 160 kg, with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank and seat height is set at 795 mm. Equipment fit out includes LED lighting, electric starter, enclosed chain guard and adjustable brake lever.