In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 July 2022 9:16 am / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that DEL will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Kelantan’s latest running number series is ‘DEL’, and it will be open for tender on July 21. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 25. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 26. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and DEL 373 the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.