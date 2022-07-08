In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 July 2022 11:58 am / 0 comments

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Velocity Esports Championship is back for its fifth year as Malaysia’s biggest sim racing esports tournament. If you fancy yourself a skilled sim racer in the realm of Gran Turismo 7, there’s no better place to prove your talent and be rewarded in the process.

With a prize pool worth RM70,000 up for grabs, you will first need to set a blistering lap time at any one of the nine qualifying events scheduled to take place from tomorrow (July 9, 2022) until July 17, 2022.

Only 40 drivers with the fastest times will move on to the quarterfinals to compete in a series of sprint races scheduled to take place over two days from July 23-24, 2022. The top 20 drivers from the quarterfinals will then go on to compete in another sprint race on August 6, 2022 at 1Utama Shopping Centre to narrow the field down to just 10 drivers.

The grand final takes place a day after on August 7, 2022, where the top 10 racers will compete in a series of races to determine the overall winner. Not only will the champion take home the biggest share of the prize pool, he or she will also represent Malaysia in the GT Supra Cup Asia Pacific regional qualifier and race against some of Asia’s best before finally moving on to the global finals in November.

Qualifier slots are limited, so hurry over to the GR Velocity Esports Championship website to lock in your slot (registrations are open until July 14, 2022). The tournament is free and open to all Malaysians aged 14 and above, and you can choose to set your lap time from the comfort of your home online or by heading down to Axle Sports in Sunway Serene to use their state-of-the-art racing simulator rigs.

Rules and regulations can be found here, and if want to know more about the tournament format, including the tracks and cars used for every stage of the competition, head on over here. Good luck!