In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 July 2022 9:14 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that QRR and NDV are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sarawak’s latest running number series is ‘QRR’, and it will be open for tender on July 22. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 26. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 27. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Negeri Sembilan series ‘NDV’. The bidding period starts July 24 and will close at 10pm on July 28. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

The double Rs in QRR might be appealing to some, and I’ll be getting NDV 8 for my imaginary V8-swapped Mazda MX-5.