1 August 2022

JPJ has announced that JVN and VJL are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JVN’, and it has been open for tender since July 29. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on August 2, which is tomorrow night. As usual, the results will be out the following day, August 3. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available now on JPJ eBid is the WPKL series ‘VJL’. The bidding period started July 30 and will close at 10pm on August 3. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.