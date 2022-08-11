In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 August 2022 11:34 am / 1 comment

The Malaysian federal government has approved the construction of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and the Trans-Borneo Highway (LTB) project that will begin next year, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Expected to take three to five years to complete, technical studies for Phase 2 of the SSLR and LTB has reached its final stage, said the prime minister, Bernama reported.

Residents of northern Sarawak will benefit from the project by having a choice of two road networks, as well as those who live around Mulu, Long Seridan, Nanga Medamit, Long Lopeng, Ba’kelalan and Merarap, who currently rely on logging roads for their travel.

Road users travelling from Miri to Limbang and from Lawas to Brunei will get to use the 96 km stretch of the LTB that will be upgraded to a two-lane dual carriageway, while those who prefer to avoid entering Brunei in order to reach Sabah can use the SSLR Phase 2 that spans 326 km, and which is a continuation of SSLR Phase 1 from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng, the prime minister said.

“The implementation of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project is the federal government’s commitment to develop a planned, systematic and efficient road infrastructure network for Keluarga Malaysia in Sarawak. The scope of this Pujut section of construction involves upgrading of existing federal roads, the construction of two bridges and four bus stops which started on November 1, 2016 and was fully completed on July 2,” said the prime minister.