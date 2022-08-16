In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 August 2022 6:28 pm / 4 comments

In Negeri Sembilan, the road transport department (JPJ) has found that many motorcyclists detained during an operation recently were found to be using licence plates not conforming to stipulated specifications.

The department noted that a majority of motorcyclists who were hauled up during Ops Lejang, which was conducted at the Senawang Toll Plaza entrance on Sunday, were found to be using ‘fancy’ number plates that were too small or had numbers or letters that were difficult to identify, Harian Metro reports.

“In this operation, we found various types of number plates that violated the rules. Some were shiny, some were only the size of two fingers, and there were even motorcycle owners who dared to ride bikes that did not display any registration numbers,” said JPJ Negeri Sembilan director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He added that a total of 138 motorcycles were inspected and all the motorcyclists were hauled up for various offences, including exhaust modification and the use of fancy number plates. A total of five motorcycles were confiscated.

“If there is an accident, it will make it difficult for the authorities to investigate. Their actions also seem to be an attempt to hide their identity from authorities should they be found to have committed an offence such as running a red light or riding dangerously,” he said. The offence is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both, in accordance with Section 119(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hanif Yusabra said that registered owners of these motorcycles will also be issued with a Vehicle Use Prohibition Notice (PG1). “They are given 10 days to attend an inspection at any nearby JPJ to ensure that the vehicle is corrected by changing the registration number plate to one that follows the specifications,” he said.