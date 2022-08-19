In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 August 2022 3:42 pm / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that the LH number plate series is up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Labuan’s latest running number series is ‘LH’, and it was open for tender yesterday. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on August 22. As usual, the results will be out the following day, August 23. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Any Lewis Hamilton fans out there? Note that while there are no restrictions on using Sabah and Sarawak plates in Peninsular Malaysia these days, designated Labuan plates such as this have to be registered at the JPJ Labuan branch on the duty-free island.