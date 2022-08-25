In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2022 4:33 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM117,888 is the 2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports adventure-tourer. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and only one colour option is available for the local market, Pearl Glare White Tricolour.

The 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports will only be offered with the Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) in Malaysia and comes standard with a 24.8-litre fuel tank. Also unavailable is the CRF1100L Africa Twin, with smaller fuel tank and more road-oriented suspension.

Carrying the same engine since 2018, the Africa Twin comes with a liquid-cooled, SOHC, eight-valve parallel-twin displacing 1,084 cc. Power for the Africa Twin is listed at 100.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Standard fitment on the Africa Twin Adventure Sports for Malaysia is Showa 45 mm upside-down forks electronically adjustable for preload and damping along with an electronically adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter discs in front with four-piston callipers while the rear gets a 265 mm disc with two-piston calliper.

Coming fully loaded with electronic riding aids, the Africa Twin Adventure Sport gets seven-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control as it is commonly known, courtesy of a a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Also standard is three-level wheelie control, cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift control and DCT corner detection.

All the necessary information is shown on a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD screen which includes Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a USB charging port is provided. LED lighting is used throughout, including twin LED DRLs with cornering lights.

Cruise control and heated grips are standard equipment with wheel sizing 21-inches in front and 19-inches at the back, shod with 90/90 and 150/70 tyres. Seat height for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports is set at 830 mm in the ‘High’ setting and 810 mm in ‘Low’, while weight is claimed to be 250 kg wet.