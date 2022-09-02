In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 September 2022 9:34 am / 0 comments

An optional two-year extended warranty programme is now available from Modenas Malaysia for selected motorcycles. Ranging in cost between RM159 and RM404 excluding GST, the extended warranty covers six Modenas models.

These are the Modenas Dominar 400 at RM404, and the Pulsar RS200 and NS200 at RM192. The Elegan and Karisma scooter extended warranties cost RM160 and RM262, respectively, while the Kriss 110 kapchai is covered for RM159.

The optional third-party warranty covers the selected Modenas motorcycle for a further period of two years or 65,000 km, whichever comes first, for registrations beginning September 1, 2022. Covered under the programme is the “sudden and unexpected” failure of selected factory fitted mechanical and electrical components.

Also provided is 24 -hour roadside breakdown assistance with towing service to the nearest Modenas authorised service centre within a 100 km radius. The extended warranty is fully transferable upon resale of the bike and mandates the use of genuine Modenas spare parts.

The programme is a partnership between Modenas Malaysia and Allianz General Insurance as the programme provider with Allianz Partners Malaysia providing towing services. More information is available at authorised Modenas service centres, or via the Modenas toll-free line at 1-800-880-181, or WhatsApp at 019-570-8135.