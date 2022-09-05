Getting a parking space in a shopping mall during a peak period is often a challenge, so when you do come across a bay where the car in it is ready to exit, you rejoice, switch on your indicator and wait to complete the parking process after the car leaves. Then you see a person walking up to the parking bay, but don’t really don’t bother too much about it at first, until it dawns upon you that the person is attempting to “chup” the parking spot for their car.
Chances are, you’ve probably come across it at one point. The act of reserving a parking spot in such a manner isn’t a rare occurrence – it isn’t exclusive to us. A recent case that surfaced in a video that has since gone viral cements the fact that the practice continues to occur, but what makes this one quite special is that the people doing the “chup” weren’t local, or at least, the vehicle wasn’t.
According to the owner of the Hey XpG Facebook account, which the video was uploaded to, the incident happened to her younger brother, who was waiting to enter a parking space that would soon be vacated by a Toyota Corolla Altis. It was not stated where the incident occurred.
However, a woman then pops up at the parking lot to ‘reserve’ the lot. After the Altis left the parking space, the woman stopped the car who was waiting to park by standing in front of the car to block access, following which a Mercedes-Benz GLB with a Singapore registration plate moves in front and then proceeds to reverse into the bay. Honking at the offender proved futile.
Now, it may be simple enough to brush it off as trivial (perhaps not, if you’re the one waiting there and then played out in such fashion), but the act of reserving a parking space in this manner is actually a punishable offence.
The police has said it before, and so has the road transport department (JPJ), that stamping your claim on a parking lot by standing in it (or for that matter, by placing a chair, cone or whatever object) and denying another the right to park in it is an offense under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
The rule clearly states that “if any person, otherwise than with lawful authority, remains on any road or at any parking place for the purpose of importuning any other person in respect of the watching or cleaning of a motor vehicle, or for the purpose of directing any driver of a motor vehicle in respect of parking on such road or at such place, he shall be guilty of an offence.”
According to JPJ, this law is applicable in all areas, whether in public places or private premises including shopping centres. Chargeable under Section 119 of the Act, the penalty for the offence is a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, with a RM4,000 fine or 12 months jail term for subsequent offences.
Comments
Then all those public hospitals with parking lots saying ABC1234 or Director of XYZ Department must be illegal……
And apartment parking lots with metal “blocking devices” are also illegal…..
Common. Nothing new.
Reserved and ‘chup’ is different.
Reserved is when the lot is assigned to someone. Its not an open lot. If we are to follow your logic then OKU lot is also illegal.
Bro can’t differentiate between “reserved” parking bays and standing in place to “reserve” the parking bay lol
Bro u embarrassed urself
This Sinkie buta ke, cannot differentiate between reserved parking and trying to block an open parking lot?
Use your brain. Those reserved parking spot are registered and reserved through the management. In other words, registered for use only by a specific person, and not open to public. The law wording is clear to anyone that can read, it says “otherwise than with lawful authority”
Just pretend to not see the bitch and reverse your car into the parking bay, my fellow Malaysian.
Besides just getting fined, the authorities should make it legal to run over those standing at parking bays like this. That’s a good way to stop this stupid kiasu practice.
well, it’s time to go around the busy shop lots in PJ area and you can easily find chairs placed by the shop owner in front of the parking space…and issue the 2k fine/ 6 months jail. can’t expect citizen to go quarrel or end up fighting with these jokers right. u set up the rule, u enforce it.
The notice board shown above should be displayed at entrance to every level of parking bays. Also at point of entry near barrier gate so no excuse for ignorance of law which we are all famous for.
i think driver yg video sopan sangat.
move in front n block the empty parking.
wait….don’t quarrel or fight la…just smile.
Make a report with JPJ and Police on this incident.
People like this, just let them park. Mark the car. Then when they’re gone into the mall, create some “art” to the car. Act natural. A 50sen “coin brush” would do the job! Them dispose “the brush” in any charity box.!