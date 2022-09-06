In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 September 2022 5:23 pm / 0 comments

2023 Kawasaki Z650

Updated for Europe are the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sportsbike and Z650 naked sports, following the last model update in 2019. Previously updated for new bodywork, LED headlight and TFT-LCD instrument panel, this time around the Ninja 650 and Z650 get a safety upgrade.

New for 2023 is Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with three user selectable modes, including an “off” mode. Along with traction control, all lighting, including turn signals, are now LED.

All other specifications remain the same, with the previous generation Kawasaki 649 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin carried over. Power is rated at 68 PS at 8,000 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Necessary information is displayed on a full-colour TFT-LCD panel which comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone as standard. This allows for various functions be shown onscreen including turn-by-turn navigation.

Front suspension is done with 41 mm diameter telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. As for braking, twin 330 mm diameter discs on the front wheel are clamped by two-piston callipers while the rear wheel gets a single-piston calliper and 220 mm disc, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

As for weight, the Ninja 650 with sportier full-fairing bodywork weighs in at 193 kg, while the naked sports Z650 tips the scales at 188 kg. 14-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.