Have you noticed recently that we have more and more mangga jeruk asam boi sellers stationed at traffic lights here in the Klang Valley? Well, it appears these street peddlers are now operating on our roads in general, not just at traffic stops. The dash cam footage below shows an unfortunate accident involving one.
Said to have happened in Bangi, the clip shows a Perodua Axia driver stopping in the middle of flowing traffic to buy the said snack. As the cars ahead were already moving, the stationary Axia caused an unnecessary block on the road. To avoid the Perodua, a Nissan X-Trail then attempted a lane change, but right into the path of a helpless motorcycle.
The X-Trail driver then simply drove away, leaving the downed motorcyclist by himself. Thankfully, the rider appears to be okay enough after the accident, assisted by the street peddler and another biker that stopped to help. It’s certainly an unlucky chain of events, started by the Axia driver inconsiderately stopping in flowing traffic.
Who to blame, then? Well, the Perodua certainly shouldn’t have stopped, the seller could have picked a more appropriate spot to peddle his wares, and the Nissan driver for sure should have checked his/her mirrors before switching lanes (and not leave the scene of an accident like that). Even the unfortunate biker could have gone a touch slower while lane splitting in slow moving traffic.
Also, did you know that street peddling in Malaysia is illegal, and so is buying from them? Local road traffic rules mandate that it is illegal to buy or sell goods at traffic lights and intersections in Malaysia. Those caught (both seller and buyer!) may be fined up to RM2,000 for the offence.
Surely that’s not a risk worth taking to get some mangga jeruk on the way home, and even more so when you can end up causing an entirely avoidable accident like this. Dear Malaysians, please be more responsible on the road as well as more considerate to each other. We are better than this, don’t you agree?
Sbb jual mangga tengah jalan kereta berhenti mengejut . Kalau jumpa Nissan xtrail kemek tepi bagitau. No plat tak nampak sangat area traffic lights bangi. pic.twitter.com/D2GTJOn943
— r?miiiiiiiiiiiii (@wnremi) September 9, 2022
Comments
Not saying that it’s completely the rider’s fault, but it looks like the rear tyre of the motorcycle skidded. Too much pressure on rear brake and not enough braking on the front. If you don’t have much experience riding a motorcycle, then you shouldn’t have be speeding that fast.
I remember donkey years ago..the driving school instructor would advise us to keep to left/slow lanes,even after passing driving test.
Today,majority of bikes squeeze in between any gaps/lanes ..especially the food riders.(50% ignore red traffic lights)
There is no sense of road safety anymore.
If nothing is done,road accidental deaths/lifelong paralysis involving riders will skyrocket in coming years.
these guys are on every traffic light junctions in Bangi. nothing wrong with trying to make a living, but i guess they dont have a drop of care for public safety and for their own, they walk in between cars, at the sides. why cant they just open a warung??
Semua pun Salah.
1. Why the bike is speeding too fast while doing lane splitting?
One should ride/drive @ safe speed Difference to others, below 20km/h difference is safer.
2. Why the Nissan Xtrail driver run away just like that?
3. Why the seller selling @ middle of the road? Many of them get caught.
It’s not no enforcement, these ppl is mobile.
4. Why Axia buyer buy from these jaywalking seller? Simply due to soft hearted.
But, still wrong. Causing more traffic jam.