11 September 2022





An ASEAN market launch for the 2023 Honda CR-V is still quite far off but no harm finding out all we can about Honda’s new C-segment SUV contender, and that’s exactly what we can do with this new walk-around video published by Honda Canada on the new CR-V 2023.

The new Honda CR-V will be the sixth generation in its lineage, and can be had with either a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine or a 2.0 litre e-HEV hybrid. It measures 4,694 mm long (+69 mm) and 1,864 mm wide (+10 mm), while the height is just slightly reduced to 1,681 mm (-8 mm). Of more significance is the wheelbase, which has grown by 40 mm to span 2,700 mm.

The CR-V 2023 Turbo EX and EX-L variants are capable of 190 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700-5,000 rpm. It is paired to a CVT gearbox, which gets improvements to improve NVH.

The CR-V 2023 Hybrid features a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and e-CVT working together with two electric motors for a total system output of 204 hp. The traction electric motor that drives the wheels has 335 Nm of torque.

You can have the new CR-V with either front wheel drive or Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System, which can send 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels for better traction in slippery conditions.

What do you think of the 2023 CR-V based on what you saw in Honda Canada’s walk-around video? Are you waiting for this to be launched in Malaysia to be your next family car? Is turbo or hybrid power your preferred choice? Let us know in the comments section!