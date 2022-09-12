In Cars, Honda, Spyshots / By Paul Tan / 12 September 2022 10:05 am / 3 comments

The 2023 Honda CR-V has hit ASEAN roads for testing ahead of its debut, as seen here by a Honda HR-V 2022 Club Thailand Facebook group member. He says he sighted the new Honda CR-V wrapped up in full camo in Khao Yai, Thailand.

We can’t say for sure if this particular 2023 CR-V being tested is the hybrid or the turbo model, but we did notice that the wheels on the car is the better looking black one of the two different wheel designs we saw shown on the American market car.

These black wheels with a 5 V-spoke design look larger and have the two spokes of the V positioned loser together compared to the other design we saw, which is almost more of a 10-spoke design. And then there’s the photos out of China that we saw previously which featured a Y-spoke design.

Of course, the choice of alloy wheel design on these Thai prototypes are no indication of what’s actually under the hood of this prototype, or which alloy wheel design will be offered on what spec in this region, at all.

The new sixth gen Honda CR-V can be had with either a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine or a 2.0 litre e-HEV hybrid. It measures 4,694 mm long (+69 mm) and 1,864 mm wide (+10 mm), while the height is just slightly reduced to 1,681 mm (-8 mm). The wheelbase has grown by 40 mm to measure 2,700 mm.

The CR-V 2023 Turbo’s 2.0 litre engine produces 190 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700-5,000 rpm. It is paired to a CVT gearbox, which gets improvements to improve NVH.

The CR-V 2023 Hybrid uses a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and e-CVT working together with two electric motors for a total system output of 204 hp. The traction electric motor that drives the wheels has 335 Nm of torque.