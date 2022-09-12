In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 September 2022 4:24 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom will open on Saturday, September 24 to cater to high demand for vehicle inspection.

Selected branches will open from 8am to 5pm on the extended operations day. This follows a similar extension last Saturday. A total of 16 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

North

Wangsa Maju

Alor Setar

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Gopeng (Perak)

South

Seremban

Alor Gajah (Melaka)

Johor Bahru

Kluang

Pasir Gudang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia