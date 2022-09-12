Puspakom will open on Saturday, September 24 to cater to high demand for vehicle inspection.

Selected branches will open from 8am to 5pm on the extended operations day. This follows a similar extension last Saturday. A total of 16 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.

Klang Valley

  • Wangsa Maju
  • Petaling Jaya
  • Shah Alam
  • Padang Jawa

North

  • Alor Setar
  • Mak Mandin (Penang)
  • Gopeng (Perak)

South

  • Seremban
  • Alor Gajah (Melaka)
  • Johor Bahru
  • Kluang
  • Pasir Gudang

East Coast

  • Kuantan
  • Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

  • Kota Kinabalu
  • Kuching