Puspakom will open on Saturday, September 24 to cater to high demand for vehicle inspection.
Selected branches will open from 8am to 5pm on the extended operations day. This follows a similar extension last Saturday. A total of 16 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.
Klang Valley
- Wangsa Maju
- Petaling Jaya
- Shah Alam
- Padang Jawa
North
- Alor Setar
- Mak Mandin (Penang)
- Gopeng (Perak)
South
- Seremban
- Alor Gajah (Melaka)
- Johor Bahru
- Kluang
- Pasir Gudang
East Coast
- Kuantan
- Kota Bharu
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kuching