By Paul Tan / 17 September 2022 1:50 pm / 0 comments

A dashcam clip of a black Toyota Camry overtaking traffic using the emergency lane went viral yesterday, and PDRM has issued a statement that they have issued a summon to the car for the action.

Based on investigation, the event took place in the morning on September 12 2022. The black Toyota Camry was mentioned to be a Johor state exco assigned car with plate JDT9.

PDRM received a report with the video at night on September 14 2022 and a summons was issued the next day at 330pm. You can watch the dashcam footage below.

Kudos PDRM for taking quick action!