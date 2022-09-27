Electric vehicles will always be more expensive than equivalent internal combustion-engined cars, according to American Honda VP of business and sales Dave Gardner. This is due to the lithium-ion batteries that are most commonly used in EVs on the market today, Gardner told The Drive.
“We [Honda] don’t really believe that the current lithium-ion technology is the long-term solution,” Gardner said, instead pointing to solid-state battery technology that is still in development to be “the game changer” for the carmaker. Separately, Mercedes-Benz also said in April this year that EVs are still significantly more expensive than ICE vehicles to make.
Although solid-state batteries still have some way to go before mass production roll-out and therefore are “not around the corner,” Honda is actively developing them and has increased R&D efforts towards them, and the carmaker will be attempting to carry out small small-scale tests, according to the report.
These tests are increasing in scale, with Honda having announced that it will be investing $310 million (RM1.43 billion) into an experimental production line project to evaluate the mass production of solid-state batteries.
Beyond Honda, the entire automotive industry faces the issue of cost, as supply chain issues could diminish the cost reductions already made on lithium-ion batteries, which began at US$1,200 (RM5,529) per kWh, driving down to US$132 (RM608) per kWh in the past decade.
Further cost reductions in batteries will have to come from cheaper raw materials rather than improved efficiency from the battery itself, and with the aforementioned supply chain issues, raw materials for batteries are not likely to be found.
This means that the present day prices for EVs might be as low as they can currently get, and with that in mind, Gardner’s view that solid-state batteries will be the turning point crossing the price-per-kWh threshold could be likely, according to the report.
Comments
EV is always as dirty as gasoline, TNB even burning more coal to generate electricity. Now even worst, EV is more costly than gasoline…
<> EV already as dirty as gasoline burning coal plus highly toxic battery, now even more costly… betoi betoi sohai … dont blindly follow the mask man , go to Hydrogen Fuel Cell instead …
They want only the rich to own cars while the rest of us peasants have to ‘subscribe’ to cars and eat cockroaches.
Mean do not expect the mileage to be improved as car makers are focusing to reduce cost. Mean do not buy EV even afford as car makers may stop producing EV due to limited resources available for battery raw materials. Still PHEV the best., no worry of crossing states.