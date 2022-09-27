In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Paul Tan / 27 September 2022 3:34 pm / 2 comments

We previously featured a Canadian market official walk-around tour of the 2023 Honda CR-V, but now American Honda has published their own set of infomercial videos which you can watch below.

Although the new CR-V was unveiled way back in July 2023, production of the sixth generation of Honda’s popular family SUV only started this month, with Honda of Canada Manufacturing kicking off the first production line. Next, production will start at Honda’s two US plants in Indiana and Ohio.

What about the ASEAN market then? No news of the new CR-V’s introduction here yet, but it has started doing camouflaged road tests in Thailand, so we expect a 2023 debut in this region. It might take some time for it to be launched in Malaysia because Honda Malaysia will have to prepare CKD assembly for it in order to be cost competitive.

The new sixth gen Honda CR-V measures 4,694 mm long (+69 mm) and 1,864 mm wide (+10 mm), while the height is reduced to 1,681 mm (-8 mm). Wheelbase has grown by 40 mm to measure 2,700 mm.

Based on North American market specs, it can be had with either a 1.5 litre turbo engine or a 2.0 litre hybrid. The turbo engine produces 190 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700-5,000 rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The hybrid uses a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and e-CVT working together with two electric motors for a total system output of 204 hp and 335 Nm of torque.