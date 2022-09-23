In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 23 September 2022 1:27 pm / 0 comments

Honda of Canada Manufacturing (HCM) has kicked off mass production of the new 2023 Honda CR-V, the sixth generation of the popular SUV that was unveiled in July. HCM has been making the CR-V since 2012, and its Line 2 is the global lead plant for CR-V production this time around.

In the coming days, production of the new CR-V will follow at Honda’s two US plants – Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) and East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP) in Ohio. Next month, production of the CR-V hybrid will start in Canada, followed by IAP and ELP. Honda will increase production of the hybrid model to 50% of CR-V sales, a key step in its electrification strategy.

“Becoming the global lead plant for the 2023 Honda CR-V was a big challenge, and I’m proud of our experienced team at HCM and the level of teamwork we had in North America to create this incredible new product for our customers. Next up is the CR-V hybrid that is more important than ever to the CR-V lineup and a model we are very excited to deliver to our Canadian customers for the first time,” said Clement D’Souza, senior VP of HCM.

The new CR-V has been spotted testing in Thailand – ASEAN production to start next year?

In North America, the 2023 CR-V will have two turbocharged trim levels (EX and EX-L), while the Sport and Sport Touring trims will be hybrid-only. The 1.5T puts out 193 PS and 243 Nm of torque and is paired to a CVT. The hybrid’s setup is similar to that of the latest Civic e:HEV, combining a 2.0L Atkinson cycle, an e-CVT and two electric motors for a total system output of 207 PS.

The new CR-V’s horizontal dashboard is also very Civic, while the exterior is longer and wider than before, with “premium proportions”, a broader stance and a low horizontal beltline. Honda claims a more fun-to-drive personality, more confident and refined dynamics, and increased torque and capability for its new SUV – full details here.

Earlier this month, the next-gen CR-V was caught testing in Thailand. The CR-V has a good track record in ASEAN and is a household name here, so we’re definitely getting it. Production in Thailand and Malaysia to start in 2023? What do you think of the new look?