30 September 2022

Top of the range for Honda’s naked sportsbike offerings, the 2023 Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe, gets a makeover for next year. Just colour updates for the CB1000R, with the standard Neo Sports Cafe coming in Bordeaux Red Metallic and the Black Edition clad in Mat Jeans Blue Metallic.

Other specifications remain the same with the inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine displacing 998 cc. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the CB1000R produces a claimed 143 hp at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

The mill is Euro 5 compliant and the rider can choose one of four ride modes – Rain, Road, Sport and User. Aside from that, the CB1000R gives the rider a choice of three levels for the engine power, engine power and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control.

23YM HONDA CB1000R

Suspension for the CB1000R is done with Showa Separate Function Fork-Big Piston (SFF-BP) that is fully-adjustable, while the rear is held uo with a Showa monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking uses twin 310 diameter discs combined with four-piston callipers on the front wheel and a single two-piston calliper and 256 mm disc at the back.

Inside the cockpit an 5-inch TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information together with smartphone connectivity and control via Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control System. Overall weight for the CB1000R is 212 kg and 16.2 liters of fuel is carried in the tank.