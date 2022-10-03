In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 October 2022 10:16 am / 0 comments

Despite damp racing conditions on the weekend in Thailand, Malaysian Asia Talent Cup (ATC) racer Hakim Danish stands on top of the ATC riders’ championship table. With a win in Race 1 and a seventh place finish in Race 2, this was enough to give the Terengganu boy 126 points after five race weekends.

This make three wins for Hakim – whose ATC racing number is #13 – this year, his previous victories coming in Indonesia and a second place finish in Japan. The 14-year old also made his mark in the European Talent Cup under the SIC Racing banner with a second place in Portugal riding the Junior GP class.

Hakim’s closest challenger in the 2022 ATC season is now Shinya Ozawa of Japan with 119 points to his credit, and the leading duo are trailed by Gun Mie of Japan in third. There are two more race weekends, and four races, left in the ATC season, Malaysia on the weekend of 21 to 23 October and Indonesia on 11 to 13 November.