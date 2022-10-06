In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 October 2022 6:07 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with Hari Sukan Negara 2022 (National Sports Day 2022) that will be held by the ministry of youth and sports (KBS) on Saturday, October 8, several roads in the administrative capital will be closed from 3am Friday (tomorrow) October 7 until midnight on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

According to the announcement made by the ministry, roads involved in the closures include Boulevard Presint 3 until Boulevard Presint 4, which is from the Menara LPPSA crossroads until Lebuhraya Wadi Presint 4 in front of Galleria.

Road closure maps for Hari Sukan Negara (National Sports Day) 2022, from October 7 – click to enlarge

Meanwhile, Lebuh Setia (between Menara KBS and Galleria), Jalan P4Y behind Menara KBS and Lebuh Wadi (between Bangunan KETSA and Bouleverd Presint 4) will be closed from 7am, October 7 until midnight on October 9, 2022. All road users are therefore advised to follow traffic signage and authorities, and to remain aware while driving.

The main event for Hari Sukan Negara 2022 will be held in front of Dataran Istana Kehakiman Putrajaya on Saturday, October 8, where a host of activities will be held including the Neon Ride, Fun Ride, Fun Run, Fun Walk, Skim & Surf Festival and many more. For those who will be in the vicinity on those dates, be sure to plan your travels accordingly.