7 October 2022

Minsoon Star (formerly known as Minsoon Credit), together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, has launched its newly relocated Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Seremban 2.

Featuring the brand’s latest retail experience concept, the facility, which was built with an investment of over RM20 million, is located on plot of land measuring 136,070 square feet. Manned by a team of 50 personnel, the facility has a showroom floor spanning over 13,149 square feet with enough space for 10 cars, while also incorporating amenities like the Star Lounge and a section dedicated to official accessories, clothing and merchandise.

Meanwhile, the service area makes up almost one third of the total built-up area at 17,431 square feet with the capacity to handle up to 700 cars a month. In addition to regular service maintenance, there are also wheel alignment and balancing, electrical diagnosis and repairs, paint coating, glass tinting, insurance and warranty services.

For added convenience, customers can also enjoy express servicing, door-to-door and drop and go service booking. Visitors will also be able to test drive a wide range of Mercedes-Benz vehicles like the latest C-Class and Mercedes-EQ EVs. On that mention, EV fast chargers are also available at the new Autohaus.

“We would like to congratulate Minsoon Star on their new Autohaus and thank them for their joint commitment to redefine the luxurious brand experience that is synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. We are continuously working with our dealer partners to grow the brand’s luxury retail concept presence while ensuring our customers expectation, needs and demands are met and exceeded,” said Sagree Sardien, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia & head of region, South East Asia II.

“Seremban has a growing population and township that is booming with affluent communities, and we believe that this is the right location for us to further cater to our customers in this region. We are the only authorised Mercedes-Benz sales and service dealer in Negeri Sembilan since 1968 and we are proud to showcase our new Autohaus showcases the brand’s latest luxury retail presence for our customers,” commented Jim Tan, dealer principal of Minsoon Star.

The Minsoon Star Seremban Autohaus is located at No. 336, Jalan Haruan 2, Oakland Industrial Park, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.