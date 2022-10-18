In Cars, Jeep / By Paul Tan / 18 October 2022 6:21 pm / 0 comments

This is the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle. It’s a compact B-segment SUV (Peugeot 2008, Toyota Yaris Cross), smaller than and positioned under the Jeep Renegade.

At the moment there is only one combination of electric motor available – 156 hp, 260 Nm electric motor built by Stellantis subsidiary Emotors, paired with a 400 volt 54 kWh battery pack.

This allows the Avenger a WLTP range of 400 km, but Jeep says up to 550 km can be achieved on an urban cycle because of higher energy recuperation and lower vehicle speeds.

The Jeep Avenger can take up to 11 kW of AC charging and 100 kW of CCS2 DC charging. This allows the 54 kWh battery to be topped up from 20% to 80% in as little as 24 minutes, assuming optimum conditions.

Jeep says the 4,080 mm long Avenger has the best ground clearance (200 mm) in its category. Since it is a Jeep, here’s some off-road credentials – it has a 20 degree approach angle, 20 degree breakover angle and 32 degree departure angle.

In addition, the Jeep Avenger is equipped with a Selec-Terrain system that offers six modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand.

You need to remember though, despite all that, the Avenger is a 4X2. The single electric motor powers only the front wheels.

Jeep did showcase an Avenger 4X4 Concept with even better ground clearance and bigger tyres, but it remains a concept at the moment.