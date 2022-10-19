In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 19 October 2022 10:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is set to take place on November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and you can expect plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles and brands at the event. Indeed, ACE 2022 – which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar – is the place to be if you’re looking to purchase your ideal new or pre-owned car.

One of the brands that will be at the show is Honda, and its highlight display will centre around the new 2022 HR-V. You’ll be able to get up and close with the SUV and explore the wide variety of powertrain options available for it.

Take your pick from the 1.5L i-VTEC naturally aspirated DOHC engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque on the base S variant or the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine, with 181 PS and 240 Nm, on the E and V variants. There’s also the HR-V RS, which features an e:HEV hybrid powertrain, with 131 PS and 253 Nm on tap from the motor. The NA Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 107 PS and 131 Nm.

Safety is big here, with the Honda Sensing active safety and driver assist suite standard across the HR-V range. The introduction of the latest wide-view camera makes it the most comprehensive outing for Sensing, and hill descent control also makes its debut with the HR-V.

As you’d expect, it’s not just form, but plenty of function too. There’s plenty of practicality, what with

60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function and a hands-free power tailgate with walkaway close. The new HR-V also features a Honda-first air diffusion system that you’ll find on the side vents. Basically, if you don’t want cold air blasted on your face, but still want ventilation, turn the knob and air will flow out gently from the slim inverted-L strips at the edge.

Honda is just one of that many brands taking part in the the sales-driven event. Other exhibitors include Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) also taking part in the event.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. We’re encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations at the event. Stay safe, and see you at ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 at the SCCC.