By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2022 9:46 am

French performance car brand Alpine has teamed up with bicycle maker Lapierre to produce the Alpine x Lapierre Aircode DRS Alpine. Shown at the Paris Motor Show this week of October 17 to 23, the Aircode DRS Alp[ine will be produced in a limited edition run of 110 units worldwide, priced at 9,000 euros (RM41,876).

The 110 unit production number of course celebrates the Alpine A110 sports car with a starting price of 59,500 euros (RM281,210). Availability of the Aircode DRS begins October 24 at selected Lapierre outlets with deliveries scheduled for early 2023.

The Aircode DRS comes in an exclusive finish with details from the new Alpine A110 R, such as Matte Racing Blue for the frame and emblems in Deep Black. The frame is constructed from three types of unidirectional carbon fiber with a Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset.

Carbon-fibre is also used in the fork, downtube and seat tube, which are made from UD SL carbon-fibre ply. The Aircode DRS Alpine is developed and assembled in Lapierre’s Dijon factory