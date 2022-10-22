In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2022 6:38 pm / 0 comments

Getting its Malaysian debut at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia is the 2022 KTM Duke RC390, priced at RM33,800. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Duke RC390 is available at all authorised KTM Malaysia dealers.

Power for the RC390 comes from the familiar 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve unit used in the Duke 390 naked sports (priced at RM28,800 in Malaysian 2017). Power is claimed to be 42.9 hp with a maximum torque of 37 Nm compared to the 44 hp at 9,000 and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm previously.

A six-speed gearbox and PASC slipper clutch gets power to the rear wheel via chain final drive. New for the Duke RC390 are 3.4 kg lighter 5-spoke wheels, 1 kg lighter disc brakes and 1.5 kg lighter chassis, giving a weight figure of 155 kg.

Front suspension uses adjustable WP Apex 43 mm diameter forks with 120 mm of travel while the rear end gets a WP Apex monoshock, adjustable for pre-load, with 150 mm of travel. Braking is done with single hydraulics discs front and rear, with four-piston radial calliper in front and single-piston calliper at the back while Bosch two-channel ABS with Supermoto mode is standard along with cornering ABS.

Seat height sets the rider 824 mm off the ground with 13.7-liters of fuel carried in the tank and the Duke RC390 gets 158 mm of ground clearance. Also standard equipment is traction control along with full LED lighting including DRLs.