28 October 2022

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the facelifted 2023 Giulia and Stelvio which will be available by Q1 of next year. The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio first made their debuts in 2016.

At the front, the new Giulia and Stelvio do not only get new headlamp graphics but a redesigned front bumper as well. The distinct Trilobo grille has also been mildly redesigned. The headlamps now feature 3+3 projectors (as Alfa calls it) with Matrix LED adaptive technology, inspired by the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Proteo and SZ Zagato concept cars.

The headlamps will also project ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ lighting sequences and are equipped with Glare-Free High Beam Segmented technology to avoid blinding cars in the opposite direction. At the rear, the taillight graphics on both models have been tweaked slightly to project a sharper and sleeker look.

While the Stelvio features new clear lens for its taillights, the Giulia gets smoked lens with a gloss black finish. For the new Giulia and Stelvio, there will be two trim levels – Sprint and Veloce. The former is the entry model while Veloce features enhanced performance and sportiness.

With the unveiling of the facelift Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo is also introducing the Competizione series. It’s based on the Veloce trim and is available with every engine option. The launch edition sits at the top of the Giulia and Stelvio range and is distinguished with a Moon Light grey matte exterior colour, complemented by red brake calipers.

It’s fitted with 21-inch wheels while the interior sees the addition of a Harman Kardon sound system, leather-wrapped dashboard and seats with red stitching. Also standard in the Competizione model are items such as privacy glass, Competizione badges, Alfa Active suspension and NFT certification.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio facelift

In keeping up with the times, non-fungible token (NFT) is also available whereby a certificate is generated based on the data of the vehicle’s lifespan. The NFT certificate serves to enhance the vehicle’s credibility and resale value when it’s being sold or bought by the next owner.

New to the facelift Giulia and Stelvio is the 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster display with three different layouts – Evolved, Relax and Heritage. The infotainment display is also larger than before and features the Human Machine Interface (HMI) for more intuitive use.

The infotainment system works hand-in-hand with the optional Alfa Connect Services to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates and My Remote features. The latter allows owners to lock and unlock the doors and access other functions of the car via a smartphone or smartwatch.

(Left) Giulia (Right) Stelvio

The diesel engine option for the Giulia may have been dropped as Alfa Romeo only highlighted the availability of the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 280 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels.

As for the Stelvio, there will be a choice of two engines including a 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 210 hp (154 kW) and 470 Nm of torque and a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 280 hp (206 kW) and 400 Nm. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic to drive all four wheels.

As before, the Stelvio continues to feature the Q4 all-wheel drive technology with an active transfer case that monitors grip conditions and driver inputs in real-time. If needed, the system can send all of the Stelvio’s power to the rear wheels. In certain driving conditions, it can deliver up to 50% of its power to the front wheels in less than 150 milliseconds for better traction.

The Q2 mechanical self-locking differential is available for pairing with the Stelvio’s Q4 all-wheel drive system or the rear-wheel drive system of the Giulia. The facelift models also soldiers on with a double wishbone front suspension, multilink rear suspension, and semi-virtual steering axis.

