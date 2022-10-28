In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 28 October 2022 6:16 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is back for 2022 and the sales-driven event is happening next weekend, November 5 and 6, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles from a multitude of brands. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and scooter brand Royal Alloy.

Similar to the inaugural outing last year, ACE 2022 will also see representation from the premium segment, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (via Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands. On top of the brand-specific promos, buy at ACE and you’ll get bonus deals offered by paultan.org.

The first 200 to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at once, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

That’s not all. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with great prizes, including 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000! You won’t find deals like this anywhere else in town, so come on down to ACE 2022 next weekend at SCCC. See you there!