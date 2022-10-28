By Mick Chan / 28 October 2022 10:34 am / 0 comments

Dashcam footage has once again been making the rounds on social media, this time from Facebook user Khairul Nazmie which shows a silver Perodua Myvi getting hit by a trailer truck on the Kesas highway off-ramp towards Jalan Kewajipan in Subang Jaya.

According to a Harian Metro report, Subang Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that initial investigations have found that that the crash originated from the silver Perodua Myvi that was travelling in the lane heading towards Kuala Lumpur, when it suddenyl changed lanes.

The driver of the Myvi suddenly entered the left-hand-side lane to join the off-ramp to Persiaran Kewajipan, causing the trailer truck to be unable to slow down in time, leading it to crash into the Myvi, causing the trailer to overturn.

The Perodua Myvi involved then collided with several other vehicles which were queueing on the off-ramp to Persiaran Kewajipan,” Wan Azlan said in a statement.

The Subang Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner added that the incident occurred on KM 38 on the Kesas highway, and the Perodua Myvi was driven by a 22-year-old female driver. Nine vehicles were involved in this incident, including two Nissan Almeras, one Honda CR-V, one Proton X70, one Mitsubishi Lancer and one trailer truck.

The driver of the Myvi was found to have sustained minor injuries, while the drivers of the other vehicles were unhurt. Follow-up investigations are being carried out according to Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.